Century Approves $40,000 For New Christmas Decorations In Late Vote

Late Tuesday evening, town of Century approved buying up to $40,000 in Christmas decorations before the end of the month.

The approval came about 9:40 p.m. during the public forum of a meeting that started at 7 p.m. Most of the public had left the meeting by that time, and the item was not on the agenda for consideration.

Superintendent Kevin Merchant asked the council for direction on ordering 48 lighted Christmas decorations for 48 utility poles along North Century Boulevard.

“If you want to spend say $10,000 by the end of the month on Christmas lights, Kevin can do it,” Town Clerk Leslie Howington said. “We have like $300,000 to spend by September 30.” She was referring to American Rescue Plan funds the town has that will otherwise roll over to the next fiscal year on October 1.

“I just don’t want to hang the same crap on the poles this year,” Merchant said. “We get talked about bad out there when we are hanging this stuff up.”

“Right, right, I’m with you,” Town Council President Dynette Lewis replied.

It was suggested that decoration designs be taken to each council member’s home to poll them on their favorites.

Later, interim Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. said, “We can get it to their houses, everybody knows where they live”.

“We can’t get them to make a decision in the shade,” Howington interjected, referring to Sunshine Law requirements that the council make decisions in an open meeting. “We need you to empower somebody to make a decision.”

“Why can’t we say that we trust staff to choose some really nice decorations?”, council member Alicia Johnson asked.

“Listen, we’ve reached out to a thousand people,” Howington responded when asked about the town’s required bid process. When asked for the 1,000 bid requests, Howington replied, “I may need to amend my statement.”

On a motion by Johnson, the council voted 5-0 to spend up to $40,000 on decorations.

The town’s current 24-inch wreath pole decorations were purchased in 2012 for $15,047 along with bows from a local business for $3,918. Another $2,734 was spent to have Gulf Power wire three poles that previously did not have electricity for three of the wreaths.

Previous Discussions

For years, the council has discussed options upgrading aging pole decorations along North Century Boulevard. A December 2021 discussion ended after then-council member James Lewis disagreed.

“It’ll be great to have the city lit up and looking beautiful,” Smith said. “But we don’t need to be spending a lot of money on that. There’s way too much in Century that needs to be fixed up…getting more businesses in the town, and as the town continues to grow, then we can have the finances to make the town look good. What’s the point in making it lit up when there’s not a whole lot around to be seen?”

In December 2022, the town discussed using ARPA funds for Christmas decorations and took no action. In June 2023, the council approved spending up to $1,800 for new garland for a Santa Claus decoration that stands annually in the Nadine McCaw Park. Also in June, they discussed $33,600 for new pole decorations but did not take a vote.

Pictured top: Century’s Christmas light display at Nadine McCaw Park. Pictured top inset and below: The other major decorations in the park are old, donated by the City of Pensacola years ago. Upgrading these decorations was not part of $40,000 approved Tuesday night. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.