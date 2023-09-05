Cantonment Rotary, District Governor Discuss Goals

The Rotary Club of Cantonment recently hosted District Governor Kerry Anne Schultz. She presented the goals for the district as well as those of Rotary International.

Rotary continues in the fight to control and eradicate polio as well the fight against child abuse. Schultz said she is very excited about the ambitious programs ahead for Rotary International and the local district.

Cantonment Rotary is working on plans for the annual Ted Ciano Memorial Golf Outing supporting the annual Thanksgiving food giveaway. Last year, over 1,800 people were served in the Cantonment area. More details will be coming about the September 29 golf event.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.