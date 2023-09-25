Cantonment Man Charged With Meth Trafficking, Destroying Evidence, Fleeing

September 25, 2023

A Cantonment man is facing multiple felony charges after a traffic  stop Sunday.

Charlie Clifford Davis, 53, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, destroying evidence, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and eluding, and driving with a suspended license third or subsequent offense.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop near Durand Avenue and Elliot Street. Deputies said the driver of the vehicle threw a clear plastic bag containing a “large quantity” of methamphetamine out of the driver’s side window and continued driving until eventually stopping.

Deputies located more methamphetamine in the driver’s floorboard area, the driver’s seat, and on the driver’s door of the vehicle, the ECSO said. Deputies also located marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Davis was identified as the driver of the vehicle and taken into custody. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $59,000.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Cantonment Man Charged With Meth Trafficking, Destroying Evidence, Fleeing”

  1. tommy g on September 25th, 2023 4:55 am

    Haha…cut off 3/4 shorts and a star tattoo. $100 bet his future headline will read, “Florida man _______________.” Good job loser for delivering drugs to our community.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 