Cantonment Man Charged With Meth Trafficking, Destroying Evidence, Fleeing

A Cantonment man is facing multiple felony charges after a traffic stop Sunday.

Charlie Clifford Davis, 53, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, destroying evidence, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and eluding, and driving with a suspended license third or subsequent offense.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop near Durand Avenue and Elliot Street. Deputies said the driver of the vehicle threw a clear plastic bag containing a “large quantity” of methamphetamine out of the driver’s side window and continued driving until eventually stopping.

Deputies located more methamphetamine in the driver’s floorboard area, the driver’s seat, and on the driver’s door of the vehicle, the ECSO said. Deputies also located marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Davis was identified as the driver of the vehicle and taken into custody. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $59,000.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.