Cantonment Man Charged With Holding His Girlfriend Against Her Will For Two Days

A Cantonment man is charged with holding his girlfriend against her will for two days and physically battering her.

Antwon Jamal Davis, 28, was charged with felony battery by strangulation and felony false imprisonment, both domestic violence related.

The victim claimed Davis had held her against her will for two days at his grandmother’s house. Davis grabbed her by the throat when she tried to escape, pulling her back into a room and causing her to lose consciousness, according to an arrest report. He also struck her in the face with a closed fist and hit her in the back of the head, the report continues.

The female victim was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS for treatment.

Davis told deputies that he did not place his hands on the victim; instead he said he was hit and shoved by the victim. Deputies noted Davis had cut and scrape injuries.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies determined Davis was the primary aggressor. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $6,500.