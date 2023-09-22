Cantonment Man Charged With Felony For Allegedly Throwing Rocks At His Neighbor

September 22, 2023

A Cantonment man was arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at his neighbor.

Justin Thomas Brojanac, 40, was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor violation of a protection order.

The victim told deputies that she was in her backyard with her kids when something hit the roof of her house and fell down on her head. She said she then watched as Brojanac threw two other rocks at her that missed due to a bush, according to an arrest report.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman suffered a small contusion on her head but did not seek medical attention.

Deputies attempted to make contact with Brojanac, but his wife advised that he only came home for his lunch break, the report states. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Brojanac remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $6,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 