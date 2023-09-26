Cantonment Man Charged With Bank Fraud, Grand Theft

A Cantonment man is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly depositing a counterfeit check and subsequently making withdrawals.

Travis Marchey Butler, Jr., 21, was charged with six felonies — bank fraud, grand theft, forgery, criminal use of personally identifiable information, uttering forged instrument, and using a two-way communications device to commit a felony. He was released on a $60,000 bond.

Butler allegedly deposited a counterfeit check at Gulf Winds Credit Union in the amount of $5,802.40 by mobile deposit and later withdrew $500 from an ATM, according to an arrest report. Authorities said he also made cash withdrawals of $200 and $400 from an ATM at a Cantonment Tom Thumb.