Cantonment Man, 19, Charged With Bowling Alley Shooting

September 30, 2023

An arrest has been made in a shooting last weekend on Nine Mile Road.

A 19-year old Cantonment man is accused of shooting a teen outside a bowling alley last Saturday, September 23.

Nicholas James Vallia is charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, firing into a vehicle or building and criminal mischief.

Vallia allegedly shot into a car that had been parked outside of DeLuna Lanes on Nine Mile Road, striking a 17-year old male in the arm and stomach. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the shots were fired after the victim became involved in an argument with another group of people.

Vallia was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $46,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 