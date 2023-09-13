Atmore Police Seek ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Burglary Suspect

September 13, 2023

Authorities are seeking information on a burglar suspect they say should be “presumed to be armed and dangerous”.

The Atmore Police Department has identified the suspect as Mario Mendez. Investigators believe he is is responsible for multiple thefts Monday and Tuesday.

“Various Items from weapons and other property have been stolen,” APD said. “Mendez is presumed to be armed and dangerous due to the items stolen from various properties.”

Anyone with information on Mendez’s whereabouts  is asked to avoid contact and call the Atmore Police Department at (251) 368-9141 or their local law enforcement agency.

Images courtesy Atmore Police Department for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

