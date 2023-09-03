32 New Students Selected For Take Stock in Children Scholarship Program
September 3, 2023
Take Stock in Children recently welcomed 32 new scholarship recipients.
Fifteen new seventh graders, 12 new eighth graders and five new tenth grade students were added. There are now 152 students in grades 7-12 in Escambia County’s program. Students will receive a college scholarship upon graduation from high school as long as they maintain good grades, attendance and citizenship, remain crime and drug free, and meet weekly with a volunteer community mentor.
Take Stock in Children is a statewide non-profit organization operating locally under the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation. Take Stock provides “scholarships, mentors & hope” to deserving young people selected through a need-based application process through the public middle schools at the end of their sixth or seventh grade year. Scholarship donations from local foundations, organizations, businesses and individuals are matched dollar-for-dollar when scholarships are purchased from Florida Prepaid College Foundation each year and are held until students graduate from high school.
The new students were selected as follows
- Bailey Middle – Braelynn Brown, Tyler Clark, Danielle Edwards, Victorya Fisher, Cameron Heath, Annelise Hungerford, Ava Long
- Bellview Middle – Kylon O’Connor, Xiyah Payne
- Beulah Middle – Isabella Le, Airel Miner
- Brown Barge Middle – Carmyn Lucas, Carson Lucas
- Escambia High — Eric Dennard, Isaiah Maldonado, Nayomi Miller, William Mitchell, Logan Turberville
- Ferry Pass Middle – Gabrielle Heaton, Han Ngo
- Ransom Middle – Nalani Coopr, Nathalia Cooper, Jacob Dorsey, Kaleb Hines, Alexis Schulze, Zaiden Smith, London White
- Warrington Prep – Tirzah Holman, Anisa Rudolph
- Workman Middle – Tailyn Bishop, Arianna Cunningham, Samantha Dreading
