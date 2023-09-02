Man Brandishing Gun Arrested In The Middle Of Davis Highway

September 26, 2023

A man was arrested after allegedly brandishing a gun in the middle of Davis Highway Monday afternoon.

It happened on Davis Highway near Atwood Drive, just north of I-10, shortly after 5 p.m.

Erwin Morales-Perez, 32, was charged with improper exhibition of a firearm, disturbing the peace, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and using a firearm under the influence. He remained in jail with bond set at $8,000.

Someone reported that Morales-Perez ran out of a nearby wooded area while claiming that someone was chasing him, and they reported hearing shots fired.

An armed Morales-Perez was taken into custody by multiple Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the middle of Davis Highway without incident.

Pictured top: A man identified as Erwin Morales-Perez can be seen on the left in a white shirt with his hands up as deputies approach. Image courtesy Josh Torres for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 