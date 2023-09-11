IMPACT 100 Announces Finalists For Eleven $108,364 Grants

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization, announced their 2023 grant finalists Wednesday. Eleven of the 15 nonprofit finalists will each receive a grant of $108,364 at the group’s annual meeting on October 22.

The 15 finalists are:

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

General Daniel Chappie James Jr. Memorial Foundation — General Daniel “Chappie” James, Jr. Memorial Plaza

Pensacola Children’s Chorus dba Pensacola Children’s Chorus – STEP BOLDLY: Building Confidence with a Reliable Performance Stage

The Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee dba Santa Rosa Creek Band — Traditional Council Roundhouse

EDUCATION

Santa Rosa County 4-H Association dba Santa Rosa County 4-H — To Make the Best Better: Finish the 4-H Field Education Facility

The Pensacola State College Foundation – Supporting Excellence and Capacity through Pensacola State College’s Nonprofit Center

Umbrella Learning Academy Corp. dba Umbrella Learning Academy — ULA Gives Kids a Life

ENVIRONMENT & RECREATION

Dixon School of Arts & Sciences dba Dixon School of Arts and Science – IMPACT 100 Natural Wonders Park

Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge dba Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge – Near to Nature: Environment Education “Wild Pursuits” Nature Clubhouse

Ocean Hour dba Ocean Hour – Improving Sustainability in Our Pensacola Parks

FAMILY

Children in Crisis – Wheels of Impact

My Father’s Arrows – Rolling On to a Bigger Vision

Valerie’s House dba Valerie’s House Pensacola – Build for Valerie’s House Pensacola Permanent Location: The Kitchen Is The Heart of a Home

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Center for Independent Living of Northwest Florida dba CIL of Northwest Florida – MILES Project (Mobile Independent Living Education and Services-Health and Wellness)

Health and Hope Clinic dba Health and Hope Clinic – Building Health and Wellness for our Community

Santa Rosa Kids’ House dba Santa Rosa Kids’ House – Healing: The Experience

This is the 20th year that IMPACT 100 will award grants to local nonprofit organizations. Since its inception, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area has awarded 142 impactful grants totaling $15,092,020 to nonprofit organizations serving Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.