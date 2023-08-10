Superintendent: Escambia School Libraries Are Open As Books Are Under Review

Escambia County Public Schools interim Superintendent Keith Leonard tells NorthEscambia.com that school libraries across the district are open as media specialists work review books to comply with a Florida House bill.

“The libraries are not closed,” Leonard told us, standing in the Northview High School library Thursday morning. “There is going to be limited access because the media specialists are reviewing all of the books to be in compliance with the house bill. It’s just going to take us a little time to get there.”

HB 1069 says that districts could be breaking the law if they do not remove materials containing “sexual conduct”, and it makes it easier for parents or others to object to media materials.

“Students will still be able to visit the library. There will be a limited selection for them to either read or check out. People just need to be patient with us. I do believe that our citizens will be; I know that our students will be. It’s unfortunate this is where we are. But in today’s time that’s what we have to do and we’ll continue to do it.”

Once the media specialists have completed reviews of library materials to ensure they comply with HB 1069, they will begin reviewing teachers’ classroom libraries. In the meantime, approved titles from the media centers will be made available to teachers in their classrooms for student self-selection or leisure reading.

At Northview, the library was open Thursday, but officials said there is no scheduled time for students to visit the library on the first day of school to check out books. The library was open for students to receive their school-provided Chromebook computers.

Pictured: The Northview High School media center was open on the first day of school Thursday morning. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.