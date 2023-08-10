Superintendent: Escambia School Libraries Are Open As Books Are Under Review
August 10, 2023
Escambia County Public Schools interim Superintendent Keith Leonard tells NorthEscambia.com that school libraries across the district are open as media specialists work review books to comply with a Florida House bill.
“The libraries are not closed,” Leonard told us, standing in the Northview High School library Thursday morning. “There is going to be limited access because the media specialists are reviewing all of the books to be in compliance with the house bill. It’s just going to take us a little time to get there.”
HB 1069 says that districts could be breaking the law if they do not remove materials containing “sexual conduct”, and it makes it easier for parents or others to object to media materials.
“Students will still be able to visit the library. There will be a limited selection for them to either read or check out. People just need to be patient with us. I do believe that our citizens will be; I know that our students will be. It’s unfortunate this is where we are. But in today’s time that’s what we have to do and we’ll continue to do it.”
Once the media specialists have completed reviews of library materials to ensure they comply with HB 1069, they will begin reviewing teachers’ classroom libraries. In the meantime, approved titles from the media centers will be made available to teachers in their classrooms for student self-selection or leisure reading.
At Northview, the library was open Thursday, but officials said there is no scheduled time for students to visit the library on the first day of school to check out books. The library was open for students to receive their school-provided Chromebook computers.
Pictured: The Northview High School media center was open on the first day of school Thursday morning. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
3 Responses to “Superintendent: Escambia School Libraries Are Open As Books Are Under Review”
Look, if libraries had copies of Playboy on the shelves? Then we’d absolutely have a problem.
But that’s not what these book bans are about. Many websites (including this one) have a list of the books being challenged. It includes Perks of Being a Wallflower, And Tango Makes Three, and Finding Alaska.
This is about people in our community using book bans as an excuse to force their hateful, anti-gay, anti-trans, anti-minority agenda under the guide of “protecting children”. It’s shameful. It’s unAmerican. And it’s embarrassing how many people in our community have fallen for it hook, line, and sinker.
I understand to a point on the books but are y’all forgetting what time and day we live in they got more stuff can be pull up on there phones if the books has been in their since I was in Northview no one ever said anything about it why start now.
I visited the Santa Rosa & Escambia County web sight and have to be honest. I was shocked at the graphic material in our kids reach. (Web sight had Graphic warning)