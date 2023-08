Pet Oxygen Kits Donated To Fire Rescue by Nine Mile Vet Clinic

A local veterinary clinic has donated pet oxygen kits to Escambia County Fire Rescue.

Pine Meadow Vet Clinic on Nine Mile Road raised over $3,000 to purchase the 30 kits to be donated to ECFR stations throughout the county.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.