Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Highway 95A

A 30-year old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning on Highway 95A.

The pedestrian was in Highway 95A north of Gateway Lane when he was struck by a southbound pickup truck driven by a 63-year old Pensacola woman, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene at 4:36 a.m.