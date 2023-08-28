Man Fatally Stabbed At Escambia County Flea Market

A man was fatally stabbed over the weekend at an Escambia County flea market.

The man was stabbed at the T&W Flea Market on North T Street on Saturday morning. Deputies arrived to find the victim with a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that the victim was involved in an argument when he was stabbed.

At last report, the search for a suspect was ongoing.