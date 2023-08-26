High Over 100 Today, Slight Chance Of Rain Relief

August 26, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Heat index values as high as 111. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 