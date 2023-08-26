High Over 100 Today, Slight Chance Of Rain Relief

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Heat index values as high as 111. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.