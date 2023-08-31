High Around 90 Today, Chance Of Showers

August 31, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high around 90. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Labor Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

