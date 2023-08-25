Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
August 25, 2023
Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Pine Forest at Tate
- Northview at Flomaton
- Vernon at Jay
- Washington at Pensacola,
- Pensacola Catholic at Navarre
- Choctaw at Pace
- Milton at Orange Beach
- All Saints’ Academy at Lighthouse Private Christian Academy
ALABAMA
- Northview at Flomaton
- Escambia County (Atmore) at Cottage Hill
- Escambia Academy at Valiant Cross
- Hillcrest-Evergreen at T.R. Miller
- Georgiana at W.S. Neal
Pictured: Tate took on Washington last week in kickoff classic. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments