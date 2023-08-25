Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Pine Forest at Tate

Northview at Flomaton

Vernon at Jay

Washington at Pensacola,

Pensacola Catholic at Navarre

Choctaw at Pace

Milton at Orange Beach

All Saints’ Academy at Lighthouse Private Christian Academy

ALABAMA

Escambia County (Atmore) at Cottage Hill

Escambia Academy at Valiant Cross

Hillcrest-Evergreen at T.R. Miller

Georgiana at W.S. Neal

Pictured: Tate took on Washington last week in kickoff classic. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.