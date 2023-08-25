Heat Advisory: Around 100 Today, Small Chance Of Afternoon Shower

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 109. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 110. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.