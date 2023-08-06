Getting Ready For School: Backpack Giveaway Held At Carver Park In Cantonment

A back to school giveaway was held Saturday at Carver Park in Cantonment.

Over 100 students received backpacks filled with the supplies needed to get them started on a great school year.

The event was made possible by the Cantonment Improvement Committee, Ascend, International Paper, Pensacola Habitat for Humanity and Nativity Catholic Church.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.