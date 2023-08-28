Florida Average Gas Price The Lowest In Nearly A Month

Florida gas prices are moving lower again. The state average declined nearly 15 cents per gallon throughout the past 10 days.

Sunday’s state average was $3.71 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since July 31st.

A North Escambia low was of $3.34 was available Sunday night on Highway 29 in Cantonment. A low of $3.25 could be found in Pensacola on Nine Mile Road.

“The price of oil fell to its lowest level in a month, further reducing the cost of producing gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.