Excessive Heat Warning Saturday; High 100+, Heat Index 115+

August 12, 2023

There is an excessive heat warning in effect for Saturday with a heat index reaching up to 117 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Heat index values as high as 117. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 114. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 