Escambia Sheriff’s Office Presents Awards (With Gallery)

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office recently honored several individuals during an awards ceremony.

According to the ECSO:

Investigator Dave Bashore was presented the Commendation Medal award. Investigator Bashore’s exemplary work and commitment to the Sexual Offender/Predator unit have played a crucial role in maintaining public safety in Escambia County.

Investigator Gregory Goult was presented the Commendation Medal award. Investigator Goult excels in Economic Crimes and Fraud investigations, showcasing his skill in handling difficult cases. His commitment to Escambia County’s citizens has positively represented himself and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Robert Campbell and Deputy Trae Walsingham were presented the Commendation Medal award. In March of 2023, Deputies Campbell, Walsingham, and Edgar responded to a domestic violence complaint. Their proactive pursuit of the suspect, along with their swift and skillful medical response to his deteriorating condition, prevented further harm and showcased their dedication to public safety. Their well-rounded approach, reflects their exceptional professionalism.

Deputy Zachary Banks was presented the Life Saving Medal award. In May of 2023, after his shift, Deputy Banks assisted the Pensacola Police during a house fire. He helped rescue a trapped child and began immediate life-saving efforts.

Deputy Banks performed chest compressions, and others gave oxygen and aided in breathing. Their actions revived the child before EMS took over. Deputy Banks’s brave and quick actions played a crucial role in saving the child.

Deputy Cody Brown was presented the Life Saving Medal award. In May of 2023, when Deputy Brown arrived at a house fire, he quickly joined fire personnel to help an adult female. Using his previous firefighter and EMT experience, he efficiently provided crucial medical aid to the victim, including oxygen and breathing assistance for about 17 minutes until EMS arrived. Deputy Brown’s actions were crucial in saving the woman.

The Investigations/Warrants Unit was presented the Unit Citation award. Members of this unit included: Lieutenant Stephen Cappas, Master Deputy Douglas Shoemaker, Master Deputy Eric Peck, Master Deputy Jeremy Jarman, Master Deputy Travis Peacock, Deputy Dalton Heigele, Lorraine Russell, Diona Murphy, Maria Camargo, Nicole Stout, Susan Merritt, Teresa Lyons, Karen Sztukowski, and Shea Goodale.

The Investigations/Special Victims Unit was presented the Unit Citation award. Members of this unit included: Sergeant Shaun White, Investigator David Bashore, Investigator Suzanne Pollock, Investigator Nate Hamel, Investigator Erin Bullard, Investigator Bernice Andre, Ola Wolff, Kimberly Smith, LaTonja Crocker, Angela Murphy, and Jeremy Horn.

ECSO Fleet Services was presented the Unit Citation award. Members of this unit included: Lieutenant Patrick Crossley, Jake Lucas, Allen Bell, Noah Benjamin, Robbie Kent, Christopher Leverett, Chad Mauldin, Jack Reid, Stephen Ware, Carl Weis, and Malcolm Reid.

The ECSO also congratulated the following individuals for their years of dedication and commitment to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office:

Sergeant Thax Langford – 20 years of service

Master Deputy Eric Peck – 20 years of service

Master Deputy Bryan Poole – 20 years of service

Pamela Gaines – 20 years of service

Henrique Dias – 25 years of service

Teresa Price – 25 years of service

Sergeant Steve Morris – 35 years of service

Joeann Wiggins – 35 years of service

