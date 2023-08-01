Escambia Schools Have Just 47 Open Teacher Positions

The first day of school is less than two weeks away, and the Escambia County school district says they are in good shape on teacher hiring.

With classes beginning on August 10, there are just 47 teacher positions open in the Escambia County Public Schools. Administrators say they’re confident those remaining positions would be filled by the time students return to the classroom.

At the end of the last school year, ECPS projected they would need to fill 340 teacher vacancies before the end of the summer.

“Our hiring process is ongoing and robust,” said Melia Adams, director of Human Resource Services for ECPS, adding “we have a strong pool of substitute teachers ready to step in as needed to fill any remaining vacancies.”

The district is also filling vacant bus driver positions, even as many school districts across the state and nation struggle to do so.

Darlene Hart, director of Transportation for ECPS, said last week that the district had just 11 routes without drivers.

People from the community as well as people in other positions throughout the district are helping us to make sure that students are transported to school,” she said. “On the first day of school, we’re going to be covered.”