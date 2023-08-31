Escambia Man Indicted For First Degree Murder In Fentanyl Death

An Escambia County man has been indicted for first degree murder for a fentanyl death.

The grand jury returned the indictment against 38-year old Quantae Solethia Sanders for first degree murder death caused by the unlawful distribution of fentanyl for the death of Christopher West on January 18, 2023. According to prosecutors, Sanders was linked to the delivery of fentanyl to West just before he died.

The Drug Enforcement Agency has published that fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the State Attorney’s Office.