Escambia, Florida, Man Charged With DUI, Cocaine Possession In Atmore

An Escambia County, Florida, man was arrested on drug and DUI charges in Atmore.

The Atmore Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for no headlights.

The officer suspected that the driver, 44-year old Eric Donell McClain, was under the influence, and he failed a field sobriety test. Officers reported finding one gram of a substance that field tested positive for cocaine on McClain’s person.

McClain was charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.