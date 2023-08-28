Child Airlifted To Hospital After Near-Drowning Incident At Lake Stone

August 28, 2023

A young child was airlifted Sunday night after a near-drowning incident at Lake Stone near Century.

A 3-year old was pulled from the water about 7:45 p.m. near a boat launch on a dirt road that runs along the northern shore of the public lake on West Highway 4. The child was reportedly with someone fishing and had wandered away.

The child was airlifted by Medstar AirCare helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital. Escambia County EMS, the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Further details have not been released.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

