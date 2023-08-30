Cantonment Man Charged With Stealing And Selling Metal Roofing

A Cantonment man is accused of stealing metal roofing from a yard and selling it to a recycling company at a fraction of its value.

Joshua Lamar Barlow, 44, was charged with fraudulently verifying ownership to a secondhand dealer, dealing in stolen property and petit theft.

Barlow allegedly stole aluminum roofing that was piled in the victim’s yard. A neighbor watched the theft occur and positively identified Barlow from a lineup.

He then sold the metal to a recycler for $15.98, providing his identification and fingerprint, according to an arrest report.

The metal roofing was valued at $600.

Barlow was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $8,000, but he has an outstanding hold from Santa Rosa County, according to jail records.