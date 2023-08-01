And The Survey Says: FHP Has America’s Best Looking Cruiser

The votes are in, and the Florida Highway Patrol won the America’s Best Looking Cruiser Competition.

FHP took the top spot with 39,000 more votes than the competition. In second place was California Highway Patrol, followed by Nevada Highway Patrol, Indiana State Police in fourth, and Kentucky State Police in fifth.

The FHP picture submission was taken by retired FHP Lieutenant Jeff Frost and featured a 2019 Dodge Charger at Gatorland in Orlando and featured a 15-year-old, 8.5 ft long, 180-lb female American alligator named Tamale.