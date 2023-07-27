Woman Sentenced For Felony Retail Theft, Possessing Device To Avoid Detection

A Flomaton woman has been sentenced in Escambia County, Florida, for theft and possessing a device to avoid detection.

Madonna Faith Barnhill was sentenced to 36 months probation for felony retail theft, petit theft with two or more prior convictions and possession of an anti-shoplifting device. She was also ordered to complete 50 hours of community service. make restitution to Walmart, and stay away from all Walmart locations.

Barnhill was accused of placing $606.46 worth of merchandise inside an empty microwave box and walking past all points of sale at the Walmart on Pensacola Boulevard. The merchandise was recovered by Walmart’s loss prevention, and the incident was captured on camera, according to an arrest report.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a Makita chainsaw in the box, a DeWalt circular saw and pressure washer in their boxes, multiple brand named purses and other miscellaneous items with Belk price tags were found in her vehicle.

Deputies also recovered an item often used to foil shoplifting detection systems.

According to an ECSO report, Barnhill has an “extensive criminal history spanning literally decades consisting of numerous thefts, fraud, false names, forgery, etc.”.