Wahoos Rally Late, Prevail 4-3 Over Braves

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos eked out another one-run win over the Mississippi Braves on Wednesday night, pushing across the winning run in the ninth inning on a Dalvy Rosario sacrifice fly for a 4-3 victory.

The Blue Wahoos have now taken four in a row, and the first two games of their weeklong series against the Braves.

Eury Pérez, back in the minors and on a game mound for the first time in 20 days, showed the same stuff that made him the talk of baseball through his first 11 MLB starts. The righty, on a strict pitch count, fanned five batters over 2.1 innings while allowing two runs, one earned.

The Blue Wahoos strung together three hits in the first inning, scoring the game’s first run on a Jacob Berry RBI single. Playing in his second Double-A game, Berry added another RBI single in the sixth in a 2-for-4 night.

After Mississippi scored two runs in the second on RBI singles from Jesse Franklin V and Landon Stephens, the Blue Wahoos got 3.2 scoreless innings of relief from Chandler Jozwiak and Matt Pushard to keep the game in check. An RBI groundout from Victor Mesa Jr. in the sixth was followed by Berry’s second RBI knock of the night to put the Blue Wahoos ahead 3-2.

Zach McCambley (W, 3-0) allowed an unearned run in the seventh on a Cody Milligan double and Griffin Conine fielding error, but bounced back to put up a zero in the eighth. In the ninth, Pensacola loaded the bases against Kyle Wilcox (L, 1-3) before Rosario lifted a fly to left that scored Cody Morissette with the go-ahead run.

Jefry Yan (S, 10), pitching on back-to-back nights, worked a spotless ninth to earn his league-leading 10th save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Braves on Thursday.