Wahoos Fall Short To Shuckers In Saturday Slugfest

There haven’t been many Fireworks Saturdays at Blue Wahoos Stadium that resembled the latest one.

Except for the Blue Wahoos just missing on producing a grand finale.

In a game that featured 19 runs, 26 hits, 13 walks, 385 pitches and took 3 hours, 29 minutes to complete, the Biloxi Shuckers held on in the ninth inning for a 10-9 victory, which temporarily silenced a sellout crowd of 5,038 at the bayfront ballpark.

Until the actual fireworks, of course.

But the Blue Wahoos’ Norel González nearly created his own flare, launching a pitch to the base of the left field wall in the ninth inning after Griffin Conine reached on a walk. With two out, Dalvy Rosario singled to continue home team hopes.

Shuckers reliever Cam Robinson recorded his fifth save by striking out Cobie Fletcher-Vance to end the game.

The Blue Wahoos were a ground ball away from entering their at-bat with a tied game. Fletcher-Vance’s two-out throw on a slow chopper sailed wide, enabling Biloxi’s Carlos Rodriguez to reach and advance to second base.

The next batter, catcher Nick Kahle, jumped on the first pitch from Jefry Yan and sent it into right field for a run-scoring double. It became a hard-luck loss for Yan, who struck out three batters in two innings pitched.

Hours earlier, the game began as a batters’ fest.

There were 17 runs scored between the teams in the first three and a half innings, before pitching took over.

The game’s halfway point resembled baseball pinball with 16 hits between the teams and batters reaching and scoring in every half inning.

The Shuckers had already clubbed four home runs, including two bombs by Isaac Collins, their leadoff batter, who had hit just one homer this season.

In the first three innings, the Blue Wahoos answered each Biloxi lead. After Collins led off the game with a home run, Troy Johnston doubled home Jose Devers after his leadoff walk. Johnston then scored on a fielder’s choice and Victor Mesa Jr. advanced on an error, then scored on a wild pitch.

This was one of those nights which, fortunately for the Blue Wahoos, haven’t been frequent with their pitching staff.

Starter Jonathan Bermudez had his roughest outing this season. The lefthander was unable to get his fastball in desired locations and the Shuckers took full advantage.

They blasted seven extra-base hits off him, including the four home runs. He yielded nine runs on nine hits, along with three walks and a balk.

The Blue Wahoos had a four-run third inning that included a two-run homer by Mesa Jr. and a run scoring double by González.

Rosario finished 3-for-5 to lead Pensacola hitters. Troy Johnston was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and and RBI.

But it still became an uplifting night.

The Blue Wahoos’ Nasim Nuñez was the MVP of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Seattle, leading the National League stars to a 5-0 win with his 3-run double. Pitcher Patrick Monteverde pitched the final inning, getting a game-ending double play.

In the Blue Wahoos game, the team hosted a “Home Run For Life” with 13-year-old Coady Lee circling the bases to celebrate his fight against leukemia. As he rounded the bases, both teams lined the two foul lines and Biloxi manager Mike Guerrero provided the final, classy touch as he tapped Coady before touching home plate.

The Blue Wahoos will try and gain a split of this week’s series in Sunday’s final game. It will be a Family Sunday, sponsored by WKRG News5 with kids 12 and under able to run the bases and families able to toss soft baseballs in the outfield.

The Blue Wahoos’ Evan Fitterer (4-3, 4.34) will make a second start on the mound this week for the first time this season. The Shuckers will start James Meeker (4-3, 2.58) in the final game of the homestand and last one before a four-day break in the minor and major leagues that coincides with the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday in Seattle.

by Bill Vilona, photo Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos