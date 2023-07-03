Two Unrelated Fires Claim Two Lives Sunday In Escambia County

Two people died in two unrelated house fires Sunday in Escambia County.

About 7:40 a.m. fire burned through an RV at the Dubuisson Park on West Jackson Street. Escambia County Fire Rescue arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the RV, and occupants was pronounced deceased.

About 12:20 p.m., the Pensacola Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1200 block of North 8th Avenue and learned that one person was trapped inside the home. The adult male was killed.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation.