Two Pedestrians Struck By Vehicles, Critically Injured Crossing North Century Boulevard

Two pedestrians were critically injured when they were struck by vehicles Thursday night in Century.

The two women were walking across a North Century Boulevard (Highway 29) construction zone near Rudolph Street, in front of the Vallarta restaurant, about 8:30 p.m.. It is commonplace for restaurant patrons to park across the four-lane highway at an abandoned building and walk across the road.

Both women were airlifted to a Pensacola hospital as “trauma alerts”. An update on their conditions was not available.

A Chevrolet Tahoe and a Chevrolet Silverado each struck at least one of the women, according to witnesses, in a crash that closed all lanes of North Century Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional details.

The Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Flomaton Fire Department, Escambia County EMS, Flomaton MedStar EMS, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Flomaton Police Department, MedStar Air Care helicopter and ShandsCair helicopter responded to the crash.

