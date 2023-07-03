Three Homers Not Enough As Blue Wahoos Fall Late To Biscuits

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos overcame an early deficit and hit three home runs, but saw a late lead slip away in the eighth inning in an 8-7 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday afternoon.

With two outs in the eighth inning, Heriberto Hernandez hit a game-tying RBI double off Eli Villalobos (L, 0-1) before Evan Edwards dealt the decisive blow with a go-ahead RBI single.

Luis Palacios was ambushed by Montgomery in the first, and the Blue Wahoos trailed 4-0 after four batters thanks to a pair of two-run homers from Junior Caminero and Logan Driscoll. The lefty settled down after that, however, and completed 6.0 innings for the third time at Double-A this season.

The Blue Wahoos wasted no time answering back in the second inning, scoring five runs off Sean Hunley to take a 5-4 lead. Norel González hit a two-run homer and José Devers added an RBI single before Troy Johnston hit his team-leading 14th home run to put Pensacola up a run.

After a Will Banfield homer in the fifth and a run-scoring double play off the bat of González in the sixth, the Blue Wahoos led 7-4. Mason Auer got the Biscuits back within a run at 7-6 on a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth.

Nelson Alvarez (W, 4-1) pitched a tidy top of the eighth before Montgomery’s rally against Villalobos in the bottom of the inning. Enmanuel Mejia (S, 3) pitched around a hit batsman in the ninth to earn the save.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series and road trip against the Biscuits on Monday.

written by Erik Bremer