Three Homers Not Enough As Blue Wahoos Fall Late To Biscuits

July 3, 2023

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos overcame an early deficit and hit three home runs, but saw a late lead slip away in the eighth inning in an 8-7 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday afternoon.

With two outs in the eighth inning, Heriberto Hernandez hit a game-tying RBI double off Eli Villalobos (L, 0-1) before Evan Edwards dealt the decisive blow with a go-ahead RBI single.

Luis Palacios was ambushed by Montgomery in the first, and the Blue Wahoos trailed 4-0 after four batters thanks to a pair of two-run homers from Junior Caminero and Logan Driscoll. The lefty settled down after that, however, and completed 6.0 innings for the third time at Double-A this season.

The Blue Wahoos wasted no time answering back in the second inning, scoring five runs off Sean Hunley to take a 5-4 lead. Norel González hit a two-run homer and José Devers added an RBI single before Troy Johnston hit his team-leading 14th home run to put Pensacola up a run.

After a Will Banfield homer in the fifth and a run-scoring double play off the bat of González in the sixth, the Blue Wahoos led 7-4. Mason Auer got the Biscuits back within a run at 7-6 on a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth.

Nelson Alvarez (W, 4-1) pitched a tidy top of the eighth before Montgomery’s rally against Villalobos in the bottom of the inning. Enmanuel Mejia (S, 3) pitched around a hit batsman in the ninth to earn the save.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series and road trip against the Biscuits on Monday.

written by Erik Bremer

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 