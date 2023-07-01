The Heat Sticks Around For The Weekend, And A Chance Of Rain Returns

Another heat advisory is in effect with heat index values (the “feels like” temperature) expected to range from 108-112 degrees on Saturday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 110. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 106. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 92. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 90%.