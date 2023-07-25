Tate Aggie Day Is Thursday, Orientation Set (With New Date)

Aggie Day and the freshmen/new student orientation events are set for Tate High School with a new date for the orientation.

Aggie Day is Thursday, July 27 from 9-11:30 a.m. It is a chance for incoming freshmen and new transfer students to get to know the school. Students will meet in the cafeteria to be placed into groups led by Aggie student leaders. They will then rotate from class to class to hear about different topics and get a tour of the school. Parents should plan to drop off and pick up their student(s) in front of the Tate building for this event. Parents are asked not to participate in the groups as this is an event led by and for students.

Students need to be prepared to walk the campus and bring a bottle of water RSVP for Aggie Day on the Tate High School webpage. Schedules will not be available at this event, nor will teachers, staff members, or guidance counselors be there to answer questions since this is a student-led event.

Freshman and new student orientation is Monday, August 7 from 9-11 a.m. (This is a date change.) Orientation is for both parents and students.

NorthEscambia.com photo.