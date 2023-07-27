Talton William “Rooney” Stuckey

July 27, 2023

Talton William “Rooney” Stuckey passed away at his home Monday, July 24, 2023, at the age of 76. William was born on Sunday, February 2, 1947, at his parent’s home in Byrneville, Florida, just three miles from his lifelong residence in the Byrneville Community.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Talton Walton Stuckey and Margret Matheny Stuckey; and two sisters, Betty Owens of Jay, Florida, and Alice Hayes of Byrneville, Florida.

William is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Jean German Stuckey of Canoe, Alabama; three children, Ann Stuckey of Pensacola, Florida, Greg Stuckey of Oxford, Mississippi, and Charles Stuckey of Orlando, Florida; and two grandchildren, Madison Nguyen and Emma Stuckey.

William retired from the Florida Department of Transportation after decades of service. William loved being in the garden, fishing, hunting and being around his family.

A Visitation and Memorial Service will be held at Faith Baptist Church, 5801 North Century Boulevard, Century, Florida, on Friday, July 28, 2023. Memorial will start at 4 p.m. with visitation held after from 5-6 p.m.

