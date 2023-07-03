State Visits Century To Evaluate $12.8 Million Grant Applications For Shelter, Bridges Repair

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity recently made a site visit to Century as part of the town’s applications for $12.8 million in total grant applications for a hurricane shelter and repairs to three bridges.

The grants, if awarded, would be from Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DOE) Small Cities Hurricane Sally Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funding through the Rebuild Florida Infrastructure Repair Program.

Gym/Hurricane Shelter

Century is seeking a $10 million grant to turn the old Century High School gym property into a multipurpose facility that could also serve as a hurricane or other disaster shelter. The town does not own the old gym, which was constructed in 1960; it belongs to Pensacola State College.

Town consultant Robin Phillips, who is managing the grant submissions, said the gym is laden with asbestos and lead. It has been essentially abandoned for years, and is in poor condition. For those reasons, Phillips said an architect is recommending that the building be demolished and rebuilt.

If the grant is awarded to Century, the town plans to accept the funds only if PSC will transfer ownership to the town.

Bridge Repairs

Century is also seeking a seperate $2,862,137 grant to replace a failed bridge on Freedom Road that has been closed for three years, and make drainage improvements to two other bridges that suffered embankment erosion during Hurricane Sally.

The state budget recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis includes $1.257 million for the Freedom Road bridge. This funding would be in addition to any other DOE funds that might be awarded.

The bridge and drainage grant will not be impacted by the continuation or withdrawal of the gym application.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.