Staffed Escambia Fire Stations Are ‘Safe Havens’ For Newborns

July 29, 2023

Escambia County Fire Rescue stations that are staffed 24/7 have been designated as Safe Havens for newborns.

Safe Haven is considered a safety net for both the mother and the newborn infant. The program allows mothers, fathers or whoever is in possession of an unharmed newborn, approximately seven days old or less, to leave them with someone at Safe Havens with full anonymity and no questions asked.

Safe Haven locations include staffed fire stations, hospitals or any staffed emergency medical service station. Once a baby is delivered to a Safe Haven, a local participating adoption agency is contacted.

“ECFR is proud to partner with A Safe Haven for Newborns to provide mothers a safe, secure location to drop off a newborn child while remaining anonymous,” said Deputy Fire Chief Paul Williams. “This program also offers a confidential 24/7 toll-free helpline as a resource for mother-to-be or mothers of newborn babies. The program has saved over 300 newborn babies in Florida alone. We now have the Safe Haven signs on all our stations that are staffed 24/7.”

