SRSO Seeks Suspect In Jay Utility Trailer Theft

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a man in the theft of a utility trailer from Highway 89 in Jay.

The black 2021 6’ x 14’ black utility trailer with a spare tire on the front and an Alabama tag was stolen on July 12. The trailer VIN is 7NR101411LF003389.

According to authorities, the man drove a white pickup truck, possibly a Ford. He has dark hair and a beard, and was wearing dark shorts, light colored shirt, and flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 437-STOP. A reward up to $3,000 is offered.