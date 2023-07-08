Sheriff Says Bristol Park Event Will Jeopardize Public Welfare. It’s Not The Cantonment Bristol Park.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons has designated the Bristol Park of Escambia County as a “special event zone” ahead of a anticipated unsanctioned event on Sunday.

“This unsanctioned and unpermitted event is expected to host approximately 1,000 people,” the ECSO said. “We believe this unpermitted event will strain public safety resources, disrupt traffic flow, and jeopardize the public’s welfare.”

The designated area is around the Bristol Park, an Escambia County Parks and Recreation facility on Bristol Avenue at Michigan Avenue. It is not the Bristol Park subdivision along Bristol Park Road off County Road 97 in Cantonment.

“This statute provides for strict enforcement, allowing fines to be doubled and violating vehicles to be impounded. This will also allow the ECSO to pursue all legal means to recover costs and fees associated with providing supplemental law enforcement for this unpermitted and unsanctioned event from the promoter and/or organizer,” the agency said.