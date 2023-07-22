Rocket City Blasts Past The Blue Wahoos 10-5

Patrick Monteverde has normally set a tone for Blue Wahoos pitching with his presence on the mound.

This time, however, it signaled the start of a rough night in several ways.

Playing as the Pensacola Pok-ta-Pok as part of a duel of teams transforming into their Copa de la Diversion identities, a quick first-inning deficit eventually ballooned with relief pitching woes in Rocket City’s 10-5 victory Friday before a near-capacity crowd (4,851) at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

After the Blue Wahoos won the first three games of this series, Rocket City wore its Lunaticos uniforms in the Southern League’s first matchup with both teams honoring the game’s Latin American heritage. The moniker change went well for the visitors.

Rocket City sprayed 14 hits against five different Pensacola pitchers, including big games from Tucker Flint, who went 4-for-6 with four two RBI and four runs scored, plus Jose Gomez, who was 3-for-5 with a single, double, triple and two RBI. The Trash Pandas also benefited from 10 walks allowed by Blue Wahoos pitchers.

In making his 15th start this season, Monteverde had a rare lapse of control and too many pitches that resulted in hard contact. He was unable to finish the fifth inning with his team trailing 6-2. He entered the game as the top pitcher in the Southern League and among the best across all minor league levels with an 8-1 record and 1.91 earned run average.

Friday, however, he gave up three first-inning hits and two runs. He finished allowing eight hits – matching a season high — three walks, three strikeouts. His only rougher night was May 28 when he pitched just three innings and gave up six runs on the road against the Mississippi Braves.

In all other games, Monteverde yielded just three-or-less runs, including nine starts in 2023 with only one or zero runs allowed.

Friday’s outing began in a rocky way. With one out, he yielded a double and single, then a sacrifice fly. Flint followed with a run-scoring triple. Before he was lifted in the fifth inning, Monteverde’s two walks in the fifth inning helped load the bases, leading into a three-run rally that included a steal of home on a double steal.

The Blue Wahoos had their biggest moment in the bottom of the inning. With two out, none on, Nasim Nuñez singled and scored on Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia’s moon-shot homer, which was his first hit since joining the Blue Wahoos on an injury rehab assignment.

Troy Johnston continued his torrid production by following with a double and scoring on Will Banfield’s single, cutting the deficit to 6-5 and momentarily changing the game’s momentum.

Johnston finished 3-for-5 to pace Pensacola hitters and raise his batting average to .288.

Rocket City answered against the Pok-Ta-Pok bullpen with three runs in the seventh and tacked on another in the eighth to blow open the game.

It spoiled a Giveaway Friday where the first 1,000 fans received a commemorative poster from game sponsor Pepsi, honoring the Blue Wahoos’ first-half win in the Southern League South Division and automatic berth into the playoffs.

The Blue Wahoos will try to clinch the series win on Saturday with heralded prospect, lefthander Jake Eder (1-1, 4.74 ERA), making his fifth start on his injury comeback quest against Rocket City’s Jack Kochanowicz (4-5, 5.72).

by Bill Vilona, photo Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos