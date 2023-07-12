Ribbon Cutting Held For New FDLE Regional Operations Center

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new Pensacola Regional Operations Center (PROC). The new building is named after former FDLE Commissioner James T. Moore, who served in that role from 1988 to 2003.

“This move, one of the most significant such undertakings FDLE has accomplished in its 55-year history, was accomplished both ahead of schedule and under budget. This was made possible because of the support given to FDLE by Florida’s lawmakers and because the FDLE members who, throughout the years, worked to bring this project to fruition,” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said.

“This new FDLE facility gives our members the opportunity to continue to be leaders and innovators in our field, and room to grow to better serve the needs of our local and statewide law enforcement partners and the citizens in our communities,” FDLE Pensacola Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams said.

FDLE moved into the new building on Commerce Park Circle in April.