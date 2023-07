Panhandle Arsenal 7U Wins World Series

Panhandle Arsenal 7U went undefeated to win their World Series championship recently in Dothan, Alabama.

Arsenal’s overall record for the season was 36-7, outscoring opponents 519-247. They played in 11 tournaments and won eight of nine championship games.

Coaches are head coach John Buck, Marcus Moultrie, Davin Hathaway and Ryan Spikes.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.