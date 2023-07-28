Palacios Nearly Perfect As Blue Wahoos Win Fifth Straight

Luis Palacios flirted with a no-hitter and fanned a career-high 11 batters as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos beat the Mississippi Braves 4-1 on Thursday night for their fifth win in a row.

Palacios (W, 7-3) didn’t allow a hit until Cody Milligan circled the bases on a triple and a throwing error with two outs in the sixth. The lefty retired 17 in a row, and delivered 7.0 innings without allowing an earned run for the second time in as many starts.

The Blue Wahoos took an early 1-0 lead in the second when Griffin Conine laced an RBI single to center field against Braves starter Alan Rangel (L, 1-11). They added insurance in the sixth on a Cody Morissette RBI double, followed by a two-run homer from Conine against reliever Domingo Gonzalez.

The 5.2 hitless innings from Palacios marked the longest no-hit bid for a Pensacola starter this season. He was relieved by Brady Puckett for a perfect eighth, and Josan Méndez (S, 1) for a scoreless ninth.

Dalvy Rosario was 3-for-4 with a trio of singles and three stolen bases, the most for a Pensacola player in a single game this season.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Braves on Friday.

by Erik Bremer