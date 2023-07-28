Northview Chiefs Receive FHSAA Sportsmanship Award

The Florida High School Athletic Association has selected Northview High School as the Class 2A runner-up for the Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award.

FHSAA recognizes member schools that promote sportsmanship both on and off the field. The award is given to schools whose athletic teams demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship during the 2022-2023 regular season as well as FHSAA State Series competition. This year, 14 high schools and two middle schools received the prestigious award. Northview was the only Escambia County recipient.

“Northview’s coaches always instill in their athletes respect and class on and off the field,” Northview Athletic Director Obreonne Smith said. “The athletes, coaches, and community working together have made this award possible. Northview High School will continue to strive to ensure all programs are successful.”

The Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award is presented to one school in each classification whose total sports program best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship as demonstrated by its coaches, players and spectators. Awards are also given to a runner up within each classification. Criteria for selection of the winners includes programs and activities implemented within the school and community to promote sportsmanship; the number and type of exceptional sportsmanship reports; and the source of the nomination.

The award, presented annually since 1991, is named in honor of FHSAA Commissioner Emeritus Fred E. Rozelle.

Classification runners-up receive $500 and a commemorative plaque.

While Northview competes in Class 1R in football and 1A in other sports the Chiefs compete in Class 2A in sports including girls and boys track and field.

Pictured: Northview High Principal Mike Sherrill and Athletic Director Obreonne Smith with the Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.