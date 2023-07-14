Northview Chiefs Hosting Youth Football Camp Next Week

The Northview Chiefs will hold a Youth Football camp July 20-21 at Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium in Bratt.

Attendees will learn proper techniques, formations and plays, blocking and safe tackling techniques and more from Northview players and coaching staff. The camp is for children ages 6-14 and will take place from 5-7 p.m.

Pre-registration is $50 using the NHS Quarterback Club Venmo (put “youth camp” as the reason when paying). Day of registration is $60 day with cash or check payable to Northview High School. Registration includes a t-shirt.

For more information, email head coach Wes Summerford at wsummerford@ecsdfl.us.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.