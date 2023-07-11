Molino Development Proposed With Over 2,350 Apartments, 2,000 Home Lots On Nearly 1,500 Acres

A St. Petersburg, Florida, investment firm is seeking to construct a large mixed-used development on nearly 1,500 acres in Molino.

The Woodland Park development, once completed, would have 2,356 townhomes and apartments, 2,065 single family lots 50′ x 120′ or 60′ x 130′), nearly 100 acres for commercial development, plus land for a fire station, school and other public uses, according to planning documents. The 1,486 acre development would be located west of Highway 29 and south of Highway 196 in Molino.

Exit 3 Investments, LLC has multiple applications pending this week before the Escambia County Planning Board as they seek to opt parcels out of the Escambia County Sector Plan and rezone multiple parcels for higher densities.

For the most part, Escambia County Planning staff found that all three rezoning requests are consistent with the comprehensive plan and the county’s land development code.

However, planning staff the proposed amendment to the high density residential (HDR) use is not consistent with the land development code on one side of the property that is next to agricultural zoning. Staff also found that the proposed high density residential zone is not compatible with surrounding uses because that provides for residential neighborhood development with a greater dwelling unit density within urban areas — not adjoining an agriculture zone.

“The land uses or development conditions within the area surrounding the properties are changing as development appears to be moving to the north and west. The development within the area has remained residential large lots with activities that support agricultural uses. Potential uses allowed in HDR would not be compatible with the existing surrounding development patterns,” county staff wrote in their report on the rezoning request on the most northern part of the parcel near Highway 196.

The Escambia County Planning Board will consider the Exit 3 applications for Woodland Park during a public meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Escambia County Central Office Complex at 3363 West Park Place in Pensacola.

WOODLAND PARK

Transportation

The applicant states they have an existing agreement with Escambia County for the construction of a roadway to be named Woodland Parkway from an extension of the existing Mathison Road to intersection with a western extension of Quintette Road, which would be funded by the county.

Water and Sewer

The development would be served entirely by Molino Utilities with a backup connection to Cottage Hill Water Works. An on-site water storage facility would be constructed “at some point” to increase pressure for fire protection. Sewer would be provided by ECUA.

Schools

Exit 3 would donate 40 acres to the Escambia County School District for a new K-8 school.

Other Infrastructure

The developer would donate 20 acres to Escambia County for community services such as a fire station, library, storm water facilities, and other public uses as the county sees fit.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.