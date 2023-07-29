Mary Louise Lowery

Mary Louise Lowery, 96, of Jay, passed away on July 28, 2023. She was born November 25, 1926 to J. W. and Florence Renfroe in Century, FL.

She was a life-long resident of Jay. Mary Lou married Curtis B. Lowery on Dec 20, 1945. She was a faithful and devoted wife and mother. Mary Lou and Curtis spent much of their retirement traveling across the country visiting old friends and fishing, continuing the farm life whenever they were home. They were married over 56 years when he passed away in 2002.

She was preceded in death by parents, J. W. and Florence Renfroe; husband, Curtis B. Lowery; son, Glen Steven Lowery; and siblings: Richard Earl Renfroe, Grover Renfroe, Bill Renfroe, Henry Renfroe, Margaret Nordan, and Dorothy Wiggins.

Survivors include son, Jerry K. (Helen) Lowery; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Lowery; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral service begins at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Trahan Family Funeral Home, Milton Chapel with Rev. Frederick Barrow officiating.

Special thank you to West Gate Village in Brewton, AL for the loving care they gave her the last years of her life.